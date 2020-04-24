Push yourself with 15-minute AMRAP at-home workout
Certified trainer Katerina Kountouris works to keep us in shape.
Video: At Home 15-Minute AMRAP
Follow the 14th exercise session in a series by Katerina Kountouris
Certified personal trainer Katerina Kountouris brings another AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) workout to do at home during for athletes, parents and even coaches.
The goal is to complete as many rounds as possible within the 15-minute time frame. The list below is one complete round.
A certified physical trainer, clinical nutritionist and professional host, Kountouris has teamed with MaxPreps by offering upbeat, challenging, but easy-to-follow, series of workouts.
Workout No. 14
15-minute AMRAP workout
AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)
1. Squat Pulse + Jump (15 Reps)
2. ...
-
