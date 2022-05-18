SAN FRANCISCO — After a decisive six-run, fifth-inning uprising, a raucous dogpile near the mound and the victorious jog around the park for the Washington (San Francisco) baseball team, Isabella Fong and Roman Fong had their moment. Next to home plate. Side-by-side.

For the first time in their lives, the 16-year-old twin sophomores were in opposite uniforms on the same field — Isabella for the victorious Eagles and Roman for Lowell (San Francisco) which came into Tuesday's contest as the seven-time defending section champion.

They had just faced each other at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, and a place where they'd sat cheering on their hometown team countless times before. ...

