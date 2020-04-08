Spring Spotlight: 2020 high school softball pitchers, catchers we're missing
Top senior hurlers and receivers we'd be watching had coronavirus not ended the season.
Video: Sarah Willis highlights
Watch Norco pitcher star on the nation's top team of 2019.
There's no sugarcoating it. Spring high school athletes nationwide, especially those from the Class of 2020, were dealt a raw hand with the cancellation of all seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring Spotlight highlights many of the top 2020 athletes we would be currently covering.
Today, we highlight the top softball pitchers and catchers from the Class of 2020, based on last year's Junior All-American team.
P — Jodie Aguirre, Alvin (Texas)
2019 resume: District most valuable player.
2019 stats: 34-5, 1.13 ERA, 230 innings, 343 strikeouts, four no-hitters, batted .311. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
