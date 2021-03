High school baseball and softball seasons have always had staggered start dates among the 50 states, but COVID-19 has made the differences even more pronounced.



States that have an early February start date, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, are business as usual and have already begun play. However, some states that normally get started in late March have postponed start dates until mid- to late-April. Maryland may have the most delayed start date as it won't start until April 29.



At least five states have yet to determine a start or finish date, including Hawaii and four other Northeastern states.



Following are the start and state tournament dates for baseball and softball in each state as released by the state associations.

Alabama

Baseball — Underway/May 17-22

Softball — Underway/May 18-22



Alaska

Baseball — March 30/June 3-5

Softball — March 30/June 3-5



Arizona

Baseball — March 12/TBA

Softball — March 12/TBA



Arkansas

Baseball — March 1/May 13

Softball — March 1/May 13



California

Baseball — March 19 /June 22, 24, 26

Softball — March 19/June 22, 24, 26



Colorado

Baseball — May 3/June 25-26

Softball — Fall season



Connecticut

Baseball — April 10/TBD

Softball — April 10/TBD



Delaware

Baseball — March 22/TBD

Softball — March 22/TBD



Florida

Baseball — Underway/May 19-22

Softball — Underway/May 18-22



Georgia

Baseball — Underway/May 21-24

Softball — Fall season



Hawaii

Baseball — TBD/TBD

Softball — TBD/TBD



Idaho

Baseball — March 10/May 21

Softball — March 10/May 21



Illinois

Baseball — April 5/June 19

Softball — April 5/June 19



Indiana

Baseball — March 29/June 18-19

Softball — March 22/June 11-12



Kansas

Baseball — March 28/June 25

Softball — March 28/June 25



Kentucky

Baseball — March 29/June 16-19

Softball — March 29/June 17-20



Louisiana

Baseball — Underway/May 13/14/15

Softball — Underway/May 1



Maine

Baseball — TBD/TBD

Softball — TBD/TBD



Maryland

Baseball — April 29/May 22

Softball — April 29/May 22



Massachusetts

Baseball — Third week of March/Third week of June

Softball — Third week of March/Third week of June



Michigan

Baseball — March 26/June 19

Softball — March 26/June 19



Minnesota

Baseball — April 8/June 19

Softball — April 8/June 19

Mississippi

Baseball — Underway/May 25-29

Softball — Underway/May 13-15



Missouri

Baseball — TBD/TBD

Softball — Fall season



Montana

Softball — March 20/May 21-23



Nebraska

Baseball — March 18/May 15, 17-20

Softball — Fall season



Nevada

Baseball — April 16/TBA

Softball — April 16/TBA



New Hampshire

Baseball — April 12/TBA

Softball — April 12/TBA



New Jersey

Baseball — April 19/June 1-20

Softball — April 19/June 1-20



New Mexico

Baseball — April 10/June 21-26

Softball — April 10/June 21-26



New York

Baseball — TBD/TBD

Softball — TBD/TBD



North Carolina

Baseball — April 26/June 25-26

Softball — March 15/May 14-15



North Dakota

Baseball — April 2/June 3-5

Softball — April 2/June 3-5



Ohio

Baseball — March 27/June 10-12

Softball — March 27/June 3-5



Oklahoma

Baseball — Underway/May 13-15

Softball — Fall season



Oregon

Baseball — April 12/TBD

Softball — April 12/TBD



Pennsylvania

Baseball — March 26/June 17-18

Softball — March 26/June 17-18



Rhode Island

Baseball — TBD

Softball — TBD



South Carolina

Baseball — March 15/June 1-5

Softball — March 15/June 1-5



South Dakota

Baseball — March 18/May 31-June 1

Softball — Fall season



Tennessee

Baseball — March 15/May 25

Softball — March 15/May 25



Texas

Baseball — Underway/June 9-12

Softball — Underway/June 2-5



Utah

Baseball — Underway/May 28-29

Softball — Underway/May 24-28



Vermont

Baseball — TBD

Softball — TBD



Virginia

Baseball — April 26/June 26-27

Softball — April 26/June 26-27



Washington

Baseball — March 1/May 29

Softball — March 1/May 29



West Virginia

Baseball — March 17/June 3-5

Softball — March 17/ May 26-27



Wisconsin

Baseball — April 27/June 29-30 July 1

Softball — April 27/June 28-30



Wyoming

Softball — TBD/May 20-22

