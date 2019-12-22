Texas high school football championship weekend scores: North Shore repeats as 6A Division 1 state champs
UIL to crown champions in 12 classes.
Video: Eli Stowers highlights
Guyer quarterback having big junior season.
The high school football season in Texas will come to a close this weekend with 12 state championship contests at AT&T Stadium.
The biggest game of the weekend in the Lone Star State was the 6A Division 1 championship between the defending champs, North Shore and Duncanville. The Mustangs repeated beating the Panthers 31-17. Dematrius Davis Jr. was named Offensive MVP for the second consecutive year.
In the 5A Division 2 championship to kick off Saturday's action Aledo made history and became the 11-man team to win nine state titles. They beat Fort Bend Marshall for the second consecutive year in the state championship. ...
