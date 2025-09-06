Texas legend G.A. Moore, one of the winningest high school football coaches of all-time, died Friday at the age of 86 according to multiple sources including Dave Campbell's Texas Football.



Moore is best known for his second stint at Celina from 1988 to 2001, where he led the Bobcats to five state titles – including four in a row from 1998 to 2001.



He also won a state title during his first run at Celina in 1974 and led Pilot Point to back-to-back crowns in 1980 and 1981.



According to the MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book, Moore's win total is the 27th best in history at 426 (426-92-9). ...

