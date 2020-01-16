The NFHS Voice: Educational emphasis continues in high school sports
Ten million online education courses have been taken by coaches, administrators and others since inception of NFHS Learning Center in 2007.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
Sometimes, numbers or statistics in sports can be misleading or perhaps even meaningless. Often, they simply do not tell the whole story.
Such was not the case, however, with the massive number of 10,000,000 announced last week by the NFHS. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
