The NFHS Voice: High school playing rules are NFHS rules
NFHS has been the national organization most directly focused on sports playing rules over the past 90 years.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
When it comes to writing playing rules for major sports in the United States, it's all in the acronyms. In football, you have the NFL, NCAA and NFHS. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
A huge DMV showdown pits No. 21 Gonzaga and No. 25 St. John's to top this week's slate.
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 15 Minnehaha
Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren look to lead the Red Hawks to their fourth consecutive state championship.
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 7 Patrick School
Jonathan Kuminga, Noah Farrakhan lead talented roster looking to capture the team's first New...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 6 DeMatha
Hunter Dickinson, Earl Timberlake Jr. hope to lead the Stags to third consecutive Top 10 national...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 17 Gonzaga
Eagles competes against loaded national schedule with youthful, but strong returning core.
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 18 Mater Dei
Monarchs look to build on Golden State best 11 state titles, returning top seven scorers.