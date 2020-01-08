The NFHS Voice: In high school sports, “commit” is a verb, not a noun
High school sports governed by the NFHS and its members are the last bastion of pure amateur competition – and it must remain that way.
When is "commit" not a verb? According to Webster's never – that is unless the reference is to where the high school's star quarterback is headed to college.
Even in game stories, the "top" players on high school teams are often referred to as a "(name of college) commit." It seems innocent enough, but the continual focus on a player's advancement to the next level is concerning given the current – and future – landscape of college sports.
With the NCAA's recent decision to allow athletes to earn compensation for their name, image and likeness, high school sports governed by the NFHS and its member state associations will be the last bastion of pure amateur competition in the nation. ...
