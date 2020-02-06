The NFHS Voice: Playing multiple sports in high school paves way for Mahomes’ success
On football’s grandest stage, latest star delivered virtuoso performance and demonstrated best career path to success.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
On football's grandest stage this past weekend, its latest star attraction not only delivered another virtuoso performance but demonstrated the best career path to success.
In leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought to an end another tremendous year of football at all levels and became the latest – and perhaps best – example of the benefits of playing multiple sports during high school. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
