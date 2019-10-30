The NFHS Voice: Respect for everyone in high school sports and activities
Concern about the growing decline in respect, integrity and unacceptable behavior in and around high school sports.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
Case studies have revealed that kids want to participate in high school sports because they are fun. Being a part of a team gives them an identity, a sense of self-worth and, in some cases, a reason for engaging in academics. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
