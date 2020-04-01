The NFHS Voice: Shout-out to health care workers and state high school associations
Recognizing heroes as our nation takes on one of its biggest challenges ever.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
We are living in unprecedented times. We are all in this together. We will get through this.
These lines are repeated every day as our nation takes on one of its biggest challenges ever. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
How new NCAA rules affect spring recruits
Additional year of eligibility for current college seniors means more competition at next level.
-
ESPN2 to re-air LeBron, Bronny games
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
-
Hopes for spring sports diminishing
Indiana becomes latest state to cancel spring season while Nevada provides glimmer of hope.
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
7 home workouts with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.