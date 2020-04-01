The NFHS Voice: Shout-out to health care workers and state high school associations

MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.





We are living in unprecedented times. We are all in this together. We will get through this.

These lines are repeated every day as our nation takes on one of its biggest challenges ever. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com