The NFHS Voice: Thanks to NFHS Network, viewership of high school sports continues to climb

MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine arts and performing arts programs. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.



Often, the public's concept of high school sports is a football or basketball game televised on a national cable channel between highly ranked prep teams from different parts of the country – or the game-by-game tracking of "star" players like LeBron James or Zion Williamson by national media sources .



And why not? ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com