The NFHS Voice: Vaping has reached a crisis stage and must be stopped
NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff addresses outbreak of vaping-related lung disease.
MaxPreps is a proud partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the governing body of high school sports. Dr. Karissa Niehoff is the organization's Executive Director. She is an important voice with a unique perspective on the value of high school sports for young people and communities. MaxPreps is honored to share her views with its audience.
The issue of vaping has reached a crisis stage across the United States, and leaders in our nation's schools must take immediate steps to stop the use of these electronic cigarette products by our nation's youth – particularly the more than 12 million participants in high school athletics and performing arts programs.
On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Kansas health officials confirmed the first death in that state linked to vaping. ...
