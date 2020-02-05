Top 10 active high school baseball win streaks
Pair of Oklahoma teams hold 40, 39-game runs after finishing unbeaten in 2019.
Video: Argyle wins second consecutive Texas state title
The Eagles enter 2020 with a 28-game win streak.
The two teams with the longest win streaks in the nation are only 135 miles apart in the southern Oklahoma and both look like favorites to extend their streaks in 2020.
Meanwhile two-time state champions Webster (Wisc.), Center Moriches (N.Y.) and Argyle (Texas) also figure to extend their 25-plus game win streaks at the beginning of the season along with De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), a school that's known more for its long football win streaks.
Longest Baseball Win Streaks
1. Silo (Okla.) — 40
Winners of two straight Class A state championships, Silo, located near the Texas border, starts the year with the longest active win streak. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Where the top football recruits are from
As high school football players sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day, see where...
-
Top recruits announcing on Signing Day
While most have already signed some Class of 2020 notables making it official.
-
Top 25 boys basketball rankings
Previous No. 2 Wasatch Academy, No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy upset over the weekend.
-
De La Salle, North Shore to meet in 2020
National powers slated for August contest in Texas.
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 5 Oak Hill Academy takes on No. 25 St. Frances Academy and No. 11 IMG Academy faces Poly...
-
Basketball Player of the Year Watch List
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green lead strong list of contenders.