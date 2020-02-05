Top 10 active high school baseball win streaks

Video: Argyle wins second consecutive Texas state title

The Eagles enter 2020 with a 28-game win streak.

The two teams with the longest win streaks in the nation are only 135 miles apart in the southern Oklahoma and both look like favorites to extend their streaks in 2020.

Longest Baseball Win Streaks



1. Silo (Okla.) — 40



Meanwhile two-time state champions Webster (Wisc.), Center Moriches (N.Y.) and Argyle (Texas) also figure to extend their 25-plus game win streaks at the beginning of the season along with De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), a school that's known more for its long football win streaks.Winners of two straight Class A state championships, Silo, located near the Texas border, starts the year with the longest active win streak. ...

