Top 10 most memorable high school sports plays of the decade
'The Shot' tops our look back at the best of the past 10 years.
Video: Plays of the decade
'The Shot' tops our list of amazing plays from the last 10 years.
No April Fool's here – we've compiled the Top 10 high school sports plays of the entire decade.
Thanks in part to social media and the internet age, the last decade produced arguably the most famous play in high school sports history.
On March 3, 2013, Khalil Edney of New Rochelle sank a 55-foot buzzer beater to beat rival Mount Vernon 61-60 in New York's boys basketball Section 1 Class AA final.
Feeling a win was secured, a Mount Vernon player thew the ball in the air in celebration only to have Edney – a senior who also starred at quarterback on the school's football team – grab it on the way down and fire off a prayer that was answered, producing the most improbable, incredible and unthinkable finish in high school sports history. ...
