Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 3 Grayson defeats Shiloh 75-64 in Region 8-7A title game

This week features a showdown between No. 18 Long Island Lutheran and Patrick School.

Video: Grayson basketball highlights

See the No. 3-ranked team in action.

As some states transition into postseason play, shake-ups in our rankings continue as the 2019-20 high school basketball season has, thus far, been the Year of the Upset.

An exciting week of hoops action kicked off with a Monday showdown that saw No. 3 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) take down Shiloh (Snellville, Ga.) 75-64 in the Region 8-AAAAAAA title game.

Tuesday is filled with intriguing matchups as No. 4 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) hosts St. John's (Washington, D.C.), No. 13 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) travels to Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Orr (Chicago) faces No. ...

