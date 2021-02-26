MaxPreps takes a look at the top high school baseball player in each state for the 2021 school year. Among the diamond stars are college signees, potential Major League Baseball draft picks as well as multi-sport athletes.

Many of these names might not be familiar since many of them missed an entire high school season in 2020, however they are very familiar with college and professional scouts who have been watching them play all summer and fall during elite showcases and tournaments.

Top high school baseball player in all 50 states

Got his junior season off to a strong start in 2020 as he struck out 15 in a win over defending 2019 state champion McGill-Toolen.Pitched Warriors to a state championship in 2019 and is headed to play at the University of Oregon.One of the nation's top two-way players, Selvidge was 4-2 on the mound as a sophomore and batted .311 with four home runs.One of the state's top all-around athletes, Bishop batted .431 with 13 RBI as a sophomore.In 2019, the Titans had a first-round draft pick in Keoni Cavaco and they could have another one in Mayer, one of the nation's top shortstops. ...

