Top high school football plays of the decade
State championship Hail Mary in Texas tops our look back at the most incredible plays of the last 10 years.
Video: Football plays of the decade
Looking back at the most incredible plays of the past 10 years.
We go to the gridiron this week as our series featuring top high school sports plays from the past decade continues.
As seen in the video, there are epic Hail Mary plays from the District of Columbia, Tennessee and Texas, kickers from Illinois, Ohio and Washington making a difference and even a cameo from the reigning NFL MVP during his high school days.
See the video to find out which play was crowned No. 1 from the past 10 years.
