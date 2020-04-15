`Two-A-Days' reality star Rush Propst named to coach nation's winningest football program Valdosta
Controversial former Hoover and Colquitt County coach approved by to become coach at legendary Georgia juggernaut.
Video: Javonte Sherman - 2019 highlights
See the Valdosta 3-star wideout in action.
One of the nation's most polarizing high school football coaches landed at the country's winningest program.
Rush Propst, who first made headlines on MTV's popular "Two-A-Days" reality TV show in 2005 while coaching at Hoover (Ala.), was approved Tuesday to coach at Valdosta (Ga.).
Valdosta went 10-3 last season and has won a nation-best 928 games since its 1913 inception. According to a MaxPreps story in August identifying the 50 winningest programs in the country, the Wildcats have won 24 state and six mythical national crowns.
Propst was approved Tuesday by the Valdosta City School Board on a 5-4 vote, according to AL.com. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
