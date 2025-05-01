ATLANTA – May 1, 2025 – PlayOn Sports, the premier fan engagement platform for high school sports, today announced that VidSwap has been rebranded as MaxPreps Advantage coaching analytics. This strategic alignment follows PlayOn's recent acquisition of MaxPreps to bring powerful and accessible sports analytics to high school teams and communities

nationwide.



MaxPreps Advantage is now available for free to all coaches at NFHS Network member schools. The platform supports 11 different sports at Varsity, JV, and Freshman levels, helping schools create equity across all athletic programs with coaching analytics for every team.

With advanced breakdowns, MaxPreps Advantage transforms game film into actionable insights while simultaneously creating shareable content. ...

