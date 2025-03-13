The NCAA Tournament doesn't begin until next week but the madness of March officially tipped off Thursday in Nebraska with a buzzer beater that won't be topped in 2025.

In the quarterfinals of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Norris (Firth) beat Pius X (Lincoln) 52-49 on a 70-foot heave as time expired by Barret Boesiger – his only bucket of the game.

Pius X was setting up to try its own game-winner but things went awry and Boesiger was in position to turn the table for Norris (25-2), which advances to tomorrow's semifinals against the winner of Douglas County West (Valley) and Skutt Catholic (Omaha).

See the incredible finish in the video courtesy of the NFHS Network. ...

