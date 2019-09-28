Watch: Pass bounces 30 feet in the air off helmet for a touchdown

Video: Long pass takes incredible bounce

Knox City scores after pass bounces off helmet.



Six-man high school football highlights don't often receive national attention.



But when a long pass attempt bounces off a helmet 30 feet (roughly) in the air for a touchdown, it doesn't matter how many players are lined up on each side of the ball.



That was the scenario Friday night in Texas as Abraham Nevarez of Knox City tossed up a bit of a prayer during the second quarter of 55-6 win over Bryson.



The ball took a wild bounce and into the hands of Tyler Rios for a touchdown.



If you are a fan of scoring in football, make a note to watch more six-man as Knox City (3-2) has produced totals of 74, 72, 44, 50 and now 55 this season. ...

