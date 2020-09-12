All that was missing in the finish of Friday night's high school football game in Alabama between Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa) and Wetumpka was the Stanford band on the field. Trailing 30-28 at its own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds remaining, Hillcrest won with a miracle touchdown that will no doubt be questioned by the team on the other sideline for years to come.

Unofficially, the play included a completed forward pass, 10 laterals and pair of fumbles that led to an eventual touchdown by Hillcrest quarterback Ethan Crawford – who began the entire sequence with a short completion.

See the video above for a look at a play that may not be matched at any level of football this season.