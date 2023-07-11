Since the Major League Baseball All-Star Game began in 1933, pitchers from 36 different states have started on the mound at the Midsummer Classic.



California leads the way with 19, including Lefty Gomez who started the first three. The Golden State also has Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees who will take the mound Tuesday in Seattle. The 2023 starter for the National League is Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is the fourth starting pitcher to hail from New Jersey and the first since Jack Armstrong in 1990.



Illinois has the second-most starting pitchers with eight, including Robin Roberts who started six straight times from 1950-55.

Coincidentally, the last time the All-Star Game was held in Seattle back in 2001, a Yankee and a Diamondback were also the starting pitchers as fireballers Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens went head-to-head in a World Series preview. Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com