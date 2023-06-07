While eight teams qualified for this year's Women's College Softball World Series, it comes down to the University of Oklahoma and Florida State for the title. Their best-of-three series begins Wednesday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, widely regarded as the mecca of softball.



Although Stanford University was the sole representative from California, the Golden State dominated the tournament in terms of representation. If you aspire to compete for the championship, it would be wise to recruit talent from California. Each of the eight participating programs featured at least one former California player.

Florida State, which looks to end the Sooners' three-peat chances have only one California alumna, and is coached by Loni Alameda, who played her high school softball at Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, Calif.).



Ten high schools have two or more players who competed in this year's tournament as Los Alamitos (Calif) and O'Connor (Phoenix) each have three players.



Listed below is the breakdown of states represented by the number of players, including their names, high schools attended and the colleges where they play.