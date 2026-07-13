2026 Home Run Derby odds, picks, predictions, field, rules: Best bets by expert on 118-66 roll

The 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities continue on Monday in Philadelphia with the popular Home Run Derby. Among the fan favorites are Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper of the hometown Phillies. Schwarber leads the majors with 32 home runs, while Harper enters the competition with 20. Schwarber finished with 56 home runs a year ago, second to Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who finished with 60.

The Home Run Derby 2026 will begin at 8 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in the latest 2026 MLB Home Run Derby odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Junior Caminero is next at +350, with Munetaka Murakami at +550. Jordan Walker is +650 and Jac Caglione is +700, with Harper at +1000. Ben Rice (+1100) and Willson Contreras (+1300) round out the 2026 Home Run Derby field as the two biggest longshots.

Before making any 2026 Home Run Derby picks you need to see what SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say.

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Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past four MLB seasons, he is up $1,681 and is SportsLine's No. 1 MLB expert. He also enters the break on a huge 118-66-1 roll on MLB picks, returning +1266. Anybody following his MLB betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2026 Home Run Derby odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

2026 Home Run Derby rules, format

Major League Baseball will have a new format for the 2026 Home Run Derby. The timer that has been in play since 2015 is going away. Instead of trying to hit as many home runs as they can during timed rounds, the eight-man field will have a finite amount of swings for each round. In Round 1, participants will have 20 swings. They will have 15 in Round 2 and 15 in the final round. All swings count whether a player homers or not. However, a player that homers on the final swing of his round can keep swinging until he doesn't hit one out.

The first-round tiebreaker will be home run distance. There will be three-swing swing-offs for Rounds 2 and 3. All eight hitters will be in one single pool for Round 1. The players with the top-four home run totals for that round advance to the semifinals, where they will be seeded based on their first-round totals and face off head-to-head with No. 1 taking on No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3 with the winners meeting in the final. See Severance's best bets for the contest at SportsLine.

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2026 Home Run Derby expert predictions

One of Severance's 2026 Home Run Derby prop picks: He likes Schwarber to hit the longest home run of the evening (+250).

Schwarber leads Major League Baseball with 32 home runs at the break as he continues to be one of the league's premier sluggers. He is in the 96th percentile in the league in average exit velocity and in the 92nd percentile in launch angle sweet spot percentage. He already has a 460-foot home run this season, the second longest of anybody in the field.

With the home-crowd edge and two other appearances in this event, Severance believes Schwarber has the power and experience combination for this prop to hit. See Severance's best bet for the 2026 Home Run Derby right here.

How to make 2026 Home Run Derby picks

Severance has broken down the 2026 Home Run Derby field in depth, and found another surprising plus-money prop pick that you need to see. You can only get his pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the MLB Home Run Derby 2026? Visit SportsLine to see Severance's top 2026 Home Run Derby picks, all from the MLB expert who has returned over $1,200 on his MLB picks, and find out.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

See 2026 MLB Home Run Derby picks here

(odd via FanDuel and subject to change)

Kyle Schwarber +300

Junior Caminero +350

Munetaka Murakami +550

Jordan Walker +650

Jac Caglianone +700

Bryce Harper +1000

Ben Rice +1100

Willson Contreras +1300