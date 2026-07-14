2026 MLB All-Star Game odds, picks, predictions: NL vs. AL best bets by expert on 118-66 roll

The 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday as the American League and National League are set to square off in the 96th Midsummer Classic. The AL leads the all-time series 48-44-3, and it has been particularly dominant more recently, going 22-5-1 since 1997. The NL, however, has won two of the past three, including the 2025 edition, which was won via a 'swing off' after the game was tied through nine innings. NL pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani (knee) will not play, while the AL will be without Aaron Judge (rib), Byron Buxton (hip) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back). Hometown star Cristopher Sanchez will start on the mound for the NL, while the AL will hand the ball to Dylan Cease first.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The National League is -132 (risk $132 to win $100) on the money line in the latest 2026 MLB All-Star Game odds, with the AL at +112. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any 2026 MLB All-Star Game picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say.

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Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past four MLB seasons, he is up $1,681 and is SportsLine's No. 1 MLB expert. He also enters the break on a huge 118-66-1 roll on MLB picks, returning +1266. Anybody following his MLB betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sight on the 2026 MLB-Star Game and just locked in his picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for NL vs. AL:

MLB All-Star Game money line National League -132, American League +112 MLB All-Star Game over/under 8.5 runs MLB All-Star Game run line National League -1.5 (+158) MLB All-Star Game picks See picks at SportsLine MLB All-Star Game streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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2026 MLB All-Star Game predictions

One of Severance's MLB All-Star Game 2026 picks: He's going Under 8.5 total runs (-122). Offense has ticked up a bit the past couple years as the NL won 7-6 in 2025 and the AL won 5-3 in 2024. Prior to that, however, 2018 was the last MLB All-Star Game to feature eight or more combined runs.

"Each manager is going to use pretty much every pitcher on the roster each for one inning," Severance told SportsLine. "Having some new guy come in on both sides and throw nearly 100 MPH or so makes it quite tough to score in these games at times no matter how good the lineups. A whopping 24 pitchers were used in 2025 and nary a one went more than one inning." See Severance's best bets for the contest at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 MLB All-Star Game picks

Severance has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the money line. He's also put together a plus-money parlay that you need to see. You can only get his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the MLB All-Star Game 2026, and what are the best bets for this matchup? Visit SportsLine to see Severance's top 2026 MLB All-Star Game picks, all from the MLB expert who has returned over $1,200 on his MLB picks, and find out.