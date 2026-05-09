The Toronto Blue Jays look to win their second game in a row and clinch the season series when they meet the Los Angeles Angels in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. Toronto earned a 2-0 win over Los Angeles on Friday night. The Angels (15-24), who have won two of three, are 7-14 on the road this season. The Blue Jays (17-21), who have lost four of five, are 11-8 on their home field.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 235-229, and have won seven of the last eight meetings. Toronto is a -186 favorite on the money line (risk $186 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Blue Jays odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Angels vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the Angels vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Blue Jays money line Blue Jays -186, Angels +154 Angels vs. Blue Jays over/under 8 runs Angels vs. Blue Jays run line Blue Jays -1.5 (+116) Angels vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Angels vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Blue Jays, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in five of the last nine Toronto games. The Over has also hit in 12 of the last 20 Angels road games. The Blue Jays have the ninth-best offense in MLB with a .246 batting average, while Los Angeles has scored the 13th-most runs with 170.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Angels' Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Kazuma Okamoto. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 67.4% of simulations. Get the Angels vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Angels picks

After simulating every pitch of Blue Jays vs. Angels 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.