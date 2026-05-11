Jose Ramirez and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians resume a nine-game homestand when they begin a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The Guardians (21-21) remain in the lead in the Central despite dropping two of three vs. the rival Twins over the weekend. The Angels (16-25) have won three of five, including a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Left-hander Joey Cantillo (2-1, 3.43 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland. Alek Manoah is expected to follow opener Brent Suter in his second appearance of the season for the Angels.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -168 favorite on the money line (risk $168 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Angels picks, be sure to see the Angels vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Guardians money line Guardians -168, Angels +141 Angels vs. Guardians over/under 7.5 runs Angels vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+131) Angels vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Angels vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Guardians, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Under hit in seven straight Angels games before the total has split 2-2 over the last four. Guardians games have gone over the total in three of four, with the three games finishing with 9-13 runs each. The Over is a robust 6-2 (75%) when Cantillo starts on the mound for Cleveland. While the Angels score just 3.4 runs per game at home, their 5.0 rpg average on the road is the sixth-highest in MLB.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Angels' Jo Adell, Zach Neto and Trout. The Guardians, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Ramirez as well as Angel Martinez, Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter. The model projects 9.2 combined runs as the Over hits in 65% of simulations.. Get the Angels vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Angels vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.