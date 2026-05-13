Jose Ramirez and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians wrap up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels when they host Mike Trout and L.A. for a Wednesday matinee. It's a matchup of southpaws, as the Angels go with veteran left-hander Reid Detmers (1-3, 4.33) while Guardians start young standout Parker Messick (4-1, 2.30 ERA).

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under is 7. Before making any Guardians vs. Angels picks, be sure to see the Angels vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Guardians money line Guardians -160, Angels +134 Angels vs. Guardians over/under 7 runs Angels vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+142) Angels vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Angels vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Guardians, the model is going Over 7 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Under is 3-5 in Angels games started by Detmers, and also 3-5 in games for Cleveland featuring Messick. The Angels average 1.6 more runs per game on the road runs per game at home, their 4.9 rpg average on the road is the sixth-highest in MLB. The Over has hit in 60% of Guardians games with an over/under of seven runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Angels' Joe Adell, Zach Neto and Trout. The Guardians, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Ramirez. The model projects 9.1 combined runs as the Over hits in 67% of simulations. Get the Angels vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Angels vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.