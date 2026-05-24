Angels vs. Rangers prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

A divisional matchup in the AL West will take place on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels. Texas (24-27) has dropped the first two games of this series, including a 5-2 defeat on Saturday. Los Angeles (19-34) has the worst record in Major League Baseball but is seeking its second three-game win streak of the season. Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA) will tote the rubber for the Angels, and he'll be countered by Texas' MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 4.78 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. This is the teams' first series this season, while Texas went 8-5 versus L.A. last season. The latest Rangers vs. Angels odds list L.A. as the -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Angels vs. Rangers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Angels and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Angels vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Angels money line Rangers +101, Angels -121 Rangers vs. Angels over/under 8 runs Rangers vs. Angels run line Rangers -1.5 (+165) Rangers vs. Angels picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Angels streaming Peacock

Top Angels vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Angels, the model is going Over 8 total runs. Detmers was lit up in his last start, allowing 8 ER over 5.2 IP, and he's struggled just as much at home this season. The lefty has a 6.21 ERA in Anaheim, compared to a 3.81 mark on the road. Meanwhile, Gore has a career-high 4.78 ERA, and unlike Detmers, Gore struggles on the road. He has a 6.84 ERA in away stadiums, compared to a 2.63 ERA at home.

The Over has hit in 64% of games for the Rangers when the total is between 8 and 8.5, while it's hit in 66% of Angels games at that same range. The model projects the total to not only eclipse 8 runs but go over 9 runs as well. Thus, the Over hits in 57.4% of simulations, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Angels vs. Rangers money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Rangers vs. Angels picks

After simulating every pitch of Angels vs. Rangers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Angels, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.