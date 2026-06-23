Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, June 23 by proven model

The Toronto Blue Jays look to earn the series win when they battle the Houston Astros in a key American League matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Toronto is coming off a 4-2 win over Houston on Monday night in the first of a three-game series. The Astros (37-43), who have won four of six, are 17-22 on the road this season. The Blue Jays (39-39), who have won five of six, are 22-18 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 48-38, including wins in six of the past nine meetings. Toronto is a -138 favorite on the money line (risk $138 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Blue Jays odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Astros vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the Astros vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-10 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Blue Jays money line Astros +116, Blue Jays -138 Astros vs. Blue Jays over/under 8.5 runs Astros vs. Blue Jays run line Blue Jays -1.5 (+139) Astros vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Astros vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Astros vs. Blue Jays, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in two of the last three Toronto games. It is also 12-4-1 when the Blue Jays are home and the line is between 8 and 8.5. The Over has also hit in 42 of the last 80 Houston games, including four pushes.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 total bases or more for the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto, George Springer and Daulton Varsho. The model projects 9.0 combined runs as the Over clears in the 52% of simulations. Get the Astros vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Astros vs. Blue Jays picks

After simulating every pitch of Astros vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.