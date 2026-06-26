Astros vs. Tigers prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, June 26 by proven model

The Houston Astros will look to extend their winning streak to four games in a row when they battle the Detroit Tigers in a key American League matchup on Friday night. Houston defeated Detroit 2-1 on Thursday in the first of a four-game series. The Astros (40-43), who are second in the AL West, are 20-22 on the road this season. The Tigers (34-47), who have dropped three in a row, are 22-19 on their home field in 2026. Houston will start Spencer Arrighetti (7-3, 3.13 ERA), while Keider Montero (3-5, 3.68 ERA)) is on the hill for Detroit.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 55-45, but the Tigers have won five of the last eight meetings. Detroit is a -118 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under, is 9. Before making any Astros vs. Tigers picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Astros vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a sizzling 23-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Tigers:

Astros vs. Tigers money line Tigers -118, Astros -101 Astros vs. Tigers over/under 9 runs Astros vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+171) Astros vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Astros vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Astors vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The total has gone Over in six of Houston's last nine games when playing on the road against Detroit. Both of these pitchers pitched to the Over in their last outing.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 total bases or more for the Astros' Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez. The TIgers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.3 total runs as the Over clears in the 57% of simulations. Get the Astros vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Astros vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Astros vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.