The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for Tuesday night college football and MLB, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALCS at 8 p.m. ET, with Cleveland leading the series 1-0. The Rays are trading at $0.56 per share to beat the Guardians, who are trading at $0.42 per share to win. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Guardians and Rays predictions

Cleveland leads the series 1-0 after a 7-3 win at Tampa Bay on Monday, when the Guardians collected 14 hits to the Rays' seven, and Game 2 starts at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. The Guardians finished 85-77 and beat Chicago three games to two in the Division Series, losing the first two games 3-0 and 4-3 before winning 9-3, 9-5 and 2-0. Parker Messick starts for Cleveland and is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason after taking the loss in the opening game against Chicago.

Tampa Bay won 98 games, swept New York in the Division Series by scores of 1-0, 5-2 and 4-3, and Monday's loss was its first this postseason. Freddy Peralta starts Game 2 for the Rays and is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA this postseason.



On Kalshi, the Rays trade at $0.565 per share to win Game 2, and the Guardians trade at $0.425 per share. Trade on Guardians vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Delaware vs. MTSU predictions

Delaware and Middle Tennessee are both 2-3 and meet at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight. The Blue Hens beat Merrimack 42-7 and Coastal Carolina 22-14, and they lost 35-26 at Vanderbilt, 42-3 at Virginia, and 30-14 to Liberty last Friday. Quarterback Nick Minicucci passed for 330 yards against Merrimack and 302 against Coastal Carolina, but he is listed with a leg injury, and Delaware's leading passer finished with only 137 yards against Liberty.

The Blue Raiders beat Murray State 38-14 and Nevada 27-20, and they lost 28-26 at Marshall, 23-13 at Jacksonville State, and 55-0 at Kansas last Saturday. Middle Tennessee's leading passer has thrown for 200, 243, 173, 216, and 81 yards, and its leading rusher has run for at least 103 yards in three of the five games. The Blue Raiders have scored 104 points and allowed 140, while Delaware has scored 107 and allowed 128.



On Kalshi, Delaware trades at $0.555 per share to win, and Middle Tennessee trades at $0.435 per share. Trade on Delaware vs. MTSU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:



Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Denver is 3-2 and second in the AFC West after a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game in which running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and tight end Evan Engram caught passes for 55. Quarterback Bo Nix passed for only 123 yards in that win, and his best game this season was 288 yards in a 20-13 win over Jacksonville. The Broncos also beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 and lost 31-10 at Kansas City and 24-14 at San Francisco. They have scored 97 points and allowed 111, and cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable.

Seattle is also 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, and it has scored 134 points and allowed 105. The Seahawks beat New England 13-10, Arizona 31-7, and the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, and they lost 33-31 at Washington, when quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 379 yards. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught passes for at least 76 yards in every game, though he is questionable with an ankle injury, and quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable with a forearm injury. Both teams are playing on four days of rest.



On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.595 per share to win at Denver and the Broncos trade at $0.405 per share, while the game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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