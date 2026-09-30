The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Thursday's NFL matchup and Wednesday's MLB playoff games. The Steelers and Browns will meet for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, while the Yankees host the Red Sox tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series. The Yankees are set to start Gerrit Cole (10-9, 3.61 ERA), while the Red Sox will counter with Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.22 ERA). Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The Yankees trade at $0.525 per share on Kalshi to win Game 2, with the Red Sox at $0.47 per share. Other MLB games on Wednesday include the Phillies at the Braves, White Sox at Astros, and Cubs at Padres.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers.

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Both teams enter Thursday at 2-1, a surprise for a Cleveland team few picked as competitive this early in the season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-27 win against Cincinnati. At the same time, Cleveland has been steady behind Deshaun Watson and a productive rookie tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland trades at $0.43 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Pittsburgh at $0.58 per share on the road. More than 38.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 38.5 trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Red Sox Wild Card Series predictions

New York can close out the series tonight with a win, after Cam Schlittler and a Ben Rice grand slam powered a 9-0 rout in Game 1. Boston sends Sonny Gray to the mound looking to force a decisive Game 3, while the Yankees counter with Max Fried, who has a 2.73 ERA across five starts since returning from injury on Aug. 29. New York trades at $0.525 per share on Kalshi to win Game 2, with Boston at $0.47 per share. Trade on Yankees vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.