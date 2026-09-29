The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Thursday's NFL matchup and Tuesday's MLB playoff games. The Yankees will host the Red Sox in a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium, with Game 1 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

New York trades at $0.60 per share on Kalshi to win the series, with Boston at $0.44 per share. Other MLB games on Tuesday include the Phillies at the Braves, White Sox at Astros, and Cubs at Padres.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers.

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Both teams enter Thursday at 2-1, a surprise for a Cleveland team picked by few to be competitive this early in the season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-27 win against Cincinnati, while Cleveland has been steady behind Deshaun Watson and a productive rookie tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland trades at $0.43 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Pittsburgh at $0.58 per share on the road. More than 38.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 38.5 trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Red Sox Wild Card Series predictions

New York and Boston meet in the playoffs for the second straight year, with all three possible games set for Yankee Stadium since New York earned home-field advantage by finishing with the better wild card position. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday and a deciding Game 3 on Thursday if the series goes the distance. New York trades at $0.55 per share on Kalshi to win the series, with Boston at $0.45 per share. Trade on Yankees vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.