The Miami Marlins stunned the Braves 12-0 in the first game of their series on Monday, and now the league's top team will look to bounce back on Tuesday. The Braves enter the day with the best record in Major League Baseball at 32-16, while the Marlins are 22-26. Veteran lefty Martin Perez (2-2, 2.25 ERA), who has been used in both in a bullpen and starting capacity this season, will get the start for Atlanta. Lefty Braxton Garrett (0-1, 33.75 ERA) is on the hill for Miami. He'll be looking for a bounce backing after getting rocked in his only start of the season, giving up five earned runs in just 1.1 innings on May 14.

First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds, while the over/under is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Braves vs. Marlins predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line Braves -141, Marlins +119 Braves vs. Marlins over/under 8.5 runs Braves vs. Marlins run line Braves -1.5 (+115) Braves vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Braves vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Braves vs. Marlins, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs in over/under betting. From a season-long perspective, Atlanta has some of the best hitting numbers in the league.

The Braves went cold in Game 1, however, and they've only cleared four runs one time in their past six games. Miami, meanwhile, ranks 21st in the league in slugging percentage (.379) and Perez has been effective for the Braves this season.

SportsLine's model projects that both teams are held under 5.0 runs as they combine for 8.4, making the Under the value play in 55% of simulations. Get the money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Braves vs. Marlins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.