Braves vs. Pirates prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, July 9, by proven model

The Atlanta Braves look to secure the series win when they battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in a key National League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta is coming off a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak. The Braves (53-38), who lead the NL East, are 26-20 on the road this season. The Pirates (47-46), who are fourth in the NL Central, are 24-23 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Braves have won nine of the last 14 meetings. Atlanta is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Braves odds, while the over/under, is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the Braves vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Pirates money line Braves -113, Pirates -102 Braves vs. Pirates over/under 9 runs Braves vs. Pirates run line Braves -1.5 (+139) Braves vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pirates vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Braves vs. Pirates, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in three of the past five head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in 26 of the last 46 Atlanta road games. The Over is 47-46 in the last 93 Pittsburgh games.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for the Braves' Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies. The Pirates, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.4 total bases or more from Brandon Lowe, Bryan Reynolds, Ryan O'Hearn and Esmerlyn Valdez. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.7 total runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Braves vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Pirates picks

After simulating every pitch of Pirates vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.