Braves vs. Reds odds, line, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, May 29 from proven model

A marquee National League weekend series begins on Friday as Ronald Acuna and the powerhouse Atlanta Braves takes on Elly De La Cruz and the upstart Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta (38-19) owns the best record in baseball, while the Reds (29-26) have won five of seven. Atlanta's offense ranks top four in the MLB in runs, home runs and batting average. Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta, while Cincy counters with Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86). Cincy is just 2-10 against NL Central opponents but a solid 18-13 vs. everyone else.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100 in profit) while Cincinnati is at +109 in the latest Braves vs. Reds odds. The over/under for total runs is 9.5. Before making any Reds vs. Braves picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Braves vs. Reds predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Reds money line Braves -132, Reds +109 Braves vs. Reds over/under 9.5 runs Braves vs. Reds run line Braves -1.5 (+118) Braves vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Braves vs. Reds predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Braves vs. Reds, the model is going Over 9.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over is an impressive 18-8 in Reds home games, hitting at a 69.2% clip. Not to be outdone, the Over is 19-9-2 for Braves games on the road (67.9%). The Reds scored seven runs in three straight games before Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 or more total bases for Atlanta's Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Sal Stewart and De La Cruz. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 51% of simulations. Get the Braves vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.