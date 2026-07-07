Brewers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, July 7 from proven model

The Milwaukee Brewers open a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, with the first game serving as a makeup from their rained-out May 5 contest. Milwaukee (55-33) holds a commanding lead in the NL Central and hands the ball to Jacob Misiorowski, one of the best pitchers in the National League this season. The right-hander owns a sparkling 1.47 ERA and 9-4 record, with 156 strikeouts and a 0.78 WHIP in 104 innings. St. Louis (47-40) counters with Hunter Dobbins, recalled from Triple-A Memphis for a spot start.

First pitch is at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The latest Brewers vs. Cardinals odds list Milwaukee as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), with St. Louis at +158. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Milwaukee leads the season series 4-1.

Before making any Brewers vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Brewers vs. Cardinals from SportsLine's proven model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Cardinals:

Brewers vs. Cardinals line Brewers -190, Cardinals +150 Brewers vs. Cardinals over/under 7.5 runs Brewers vs. Cardinals run line Brewers -1.5 (-106) Brewers vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Cardinals streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Brewers vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Cardinals the model is going Over 7.5 total runs. The Cardinals last game went Over the total. Three of the Cardinals' last four games have gone Over the total.

The model projects 8.9 runs and has the Over hitting 62% of the time, making it the better value for over/under sports betting. Get the Brewers vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Brewers vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.