Cardinals vs. Mets line, odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, June 11 from proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals (37-28) will look to complete a three-game sweep when they visit the New York Mets (29-38) for the series finale on Thursday at Citi Field. St. Louis has won both games of the set, including a 7-0 shutout on June 9 and a 9-2 victory on Wednesday, and the Cardinals have won six straight games overall. Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 2.77 ERA) will start for St. Louis, while New York sends Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50 ERA) to the mound as the Mets look to avoid the sweep. St. Louis has won six of its last seven meetings with New York.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. New York is the -151 favorite on the money line (risk $151 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Cardinals odds. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Cardinals vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the Mets vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Mets and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Mets money line Cardinals +125, Mets -151 Cardinals vs. Mets over/under 9 runs Cardinals vs. Mets run line Mets -1.5 (+139) Cardinals vs. Mets picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Mets streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mets vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Mets, the model is going Over 9 combined runs. For over/under betting, the total went Over in the last game between these two teams. Three of the last five games have gone Over the total for the Cardinals. Two of the last three games have gone Over the total for the Mets.

The Sportsline model projects three Cardinals players at over 1.6 total bases, with Alec Burleson at 2.09 total bases. For the Mets, three players are also projected to go over 1.6 total bases, Jared Young leading the way, projected to reach over 1.76 total bases. The teams combine for 10.1 runs as the Over hits 58% of the time. Get the Cardinals vs. Mets money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Mets picks

After simulating every pitch of the Mets vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at Sportsline.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Mets, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.