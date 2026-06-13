Cardinals vs. Twins odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, June 13 from proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals (37-30) take on the Minnesota Twins (32-39) in the first game on the MLB schedule for Saturday. The Twins won the first game of the series, 9-8, on Friday. That was the second straight loss for St. Louis after winning six straight prior to that. Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 4.48 ERA) starts for St. Louis and Connor Prielipp (2-4, 5.15 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota in a matchup of left-handed starters.

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field. Minnesota is the slight -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Cardinals odds. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Cardinals vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the Cardinals vs. Twins predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Twins:

Cardinals vs. Twins money line Twins -112, Cardinals -109 Cardinals vs. Twins over/under 9 runs Cardinals vs. Twins run line Cardinals -1.5 (+157) Cardinals vs. Twins picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Twins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Twins vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Twins, the model is going Over 9 combined runs. For over/under betting, the total cleared with a ton of room to spare as the teams combined for 17 runs in the first game of this series. Five straight games have gone Over for the Twins, while the Cardinals have seen four of their past seven games clear the total.

The SportsLine model projects that the teams combine for 9.7 runs on Saturday. The Over is getting the more favorable price (+101) in this matchup, making it is the clear value play, according to the simulations. Get the Cardinals vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Twins picks

After simulating every pitch of the Twins vs. Cardinals matchup 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at Sportsline.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.