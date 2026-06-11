College World Series futures odds 2026: Expert reveals college baseball picks, predictions for Omaha

The 2026 College World Series begins on Friday afternoon, and it again will have a strong SEC flavor. Five of the eight teams in Omaha are from the SEC. That includes two of the top three favorites -- Georgia and Texas -- who are +300 and +320, respectively, in the latest 2026 College World Series odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. UNC is the slight +290 favorite, with West Virginia (+700) and Ole Miss (+800) among the other top contenders.

Omaha is known for surprises, however, such as Coastal Carolina making a run to the finals last year. This year's biggest longshots are Alabama (+1300), Oklahoma (+1800) and Troy (+2700). Before making any 2026 CWS picks, be sure to see the college baseball predictions from SportsLine's David Bearman.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Bearman enters the CWS on a sizzling run on college baseball picks, going 79-54-3 overall (+17.61 units) this season, including a 14-7 mark in the Regionals and hitting a WVU/Troy Super Regional parlay. Anyone following his advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the 2026 College World Series bracket set, Bearman has revealed his top 2026 CWS futures betting picks. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 College World Series predictions

One of Bearman's top 2026 CWS futures picks: He likes Texas (+320) as one of his outright picks. The survivor of the all-SEC side of the bracket should have a great chance to go on and win it all. He sees it coming down to Georgia vs. Texas, but ultimately likes the Longhorns to prevail.

"We are splitting hairs here, as both have exceptional top-of-the-line rotations and powerful lineups, ranking in the top 25 in home runs (Georgia leads all)," Bearman told SportsLine. "It comes down to overall pitching, which Texas has the edge overall (13th in ERA at 4.08 vs. 58th at 4.92 for Georgia), and in the battle of aces we will likely see on Saturday night.

"The projected starters are Joey Volchko for Georgia vs. Dylan Volantis for Texas. They both have been outstanding aces, but Volantis has been more consistent of late, pitching outstanding in both his Regional and Super Regional starts (12 IP, 3 ER, 17 K, 5 BB). Volchko was great vs. LIU in the regionals, but struggled vs. Miss State in both the SEC Tournament and Super Regionals." See all of Bearman's picks at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 CWS picks

Bearman is also high on a surprising longshot that has "as good of a 1-2 punch on the mound as anyone left in the field!" See who it is at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2026 College World Series, and which longshot could bring a big return? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the college baseball expert who went 79-54-3 this season for a return of more than 17 units.

2026 College World Series futures odds

See picks at SportsLine

North Carolina Tar Heels +290

Georgia Bulldogs +300

Texas Longhorns +320

West Virginia Mountaineers +700

Ole Miss Rebels +800

Alabama Crimson Tide +1300

Oklahoma Sooners +1800

Troy Trojans +2700