Cubs vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, June 19 from advanced model

An intriguing interleague series begins Friday afternoon when the Chicago Cubs host the Toronto Blue Jays in a standalone afternoon time slot. Both teams had high hopes coming into the season, but have struggled to find consistency and have hovered around .500. Chicago is 39-36, while Toronto is 37-38. Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.41 ERA) is on the hill for Toronto, while Ben Brown (3-2, 1.74 ERA) will start for Chicago.

First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The latest Cubs vs. Blue Jays odds have Chicago as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7 as the wind is expected to blow in this afternoon at Wrigley. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the Blue Jays vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 13 on a sizzling 22-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Blue Jays:

Cubs vs. Blue Jays money line Cubs -120, Blue Jays +101 Cubs vs. Blue Jays over/under 7 runs Cubs vs. Blue Jays run line Cubs -1.5 (+178) Cubs vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Cubs vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cubs vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 7 total runs. The wind certainly could be a factor, but the model is projecting that these offenses have the power to clear this low line. Toronto comes to town with confidence after sweeping Boston on the road and averaging 4.3 runs per game.

Chicago, meanwhile, has won five of seven and posted at least five runs in all those victories. With 8.6 combined runs projected, the Over is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Cubs vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Blue Jays vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.