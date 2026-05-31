Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

One of baseball's classic rivalries will have its next iteration when the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals on 'Sunday Night Baseball.' These teams have met over 2,500 times in MLB history, with Chicago holding the slight edge in winning 51% of the meetings. The Cubs (32-27) won Saturday's meeting, 6-1, after the Cardinals (30-26) took Friday's opener 6-5. Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA) will start for St. Louis, countered by Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA), who will pitch in his second game of the year.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Chicago is 9-6 versus the Cards since the start of last season. The latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds list Chicago as the -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100), with St. Louis priced at -104. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 10 on a red-hot 14-4 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line Cubs -116, Cardinals -104 Cardinals vs. Cubs over/under 8.5 runs Cardinals vs. Cubs run line Cardinals +1.5 (-167) Cardinals vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cubs vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8.5 total runs. Just three NL teams have hit the Over more often than Chicago this year, and the team has heavily leaned over as of late. The total has been eclipsed in four of the Cubs' last five games, and the Over also sports a 7-2 record over the Cubs' last nine road games.

As for the Cards, they'll have Liberatore on the mound, which indicates there will be lots of runs on the scoreboard. Just five NL pitchers have allowed more hits this season, the the Over is 7-4 whenever the lefty is on the mound. Meanwhile, St. Louis' Wicks allowed 8 ER in just 4.1 IP in his only start of the year. Both lineups are projected to tee off the starters, with 8.9 combined runs projected, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Cubs vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Cardinals vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.