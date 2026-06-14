Cubs vs. Giants prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday, June 14 from advanced model

For the sixth time in 10 days, the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs will square off in an afternoon contest on the Sunday MLB schedule. The Cubs (37-34) took the first two games of the series and have won three straight overall. The Giants (28-43) have now dropped four of their last five and have the second-worst record in baseball. Ryan Rolison (5-1, 2.25 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago, with Logan Webb (3-4, 3.88 ERA) going for San Fran.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. The latest Cubs vs. Giants odds have San Fran as the -138 favorites (risk $138 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Giants vs. Cubs picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 12 on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cubs money line Giants -138, Cubs +116 Giants vs. Cubs over/under 8 runs Giants vs. Cubs run line Cubs +1.5 (-184) Giants vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cubs vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8 total runs. Both squads have leaned over on the season, with the Over having a 37-33-1 record in Cubs games and a 34-32-5 mark in Giants contests. The Over also has an astounding 20-8 record (71%) in Giants games in which they're facing middling teams that win 46-54% of their games, as is the case with Chicago.

San Fran hosts this contest, and Webb has underperformed at home this year. He has a 4.94 ERA at Oracle Park, compared to a 2.97 mark in road ballparks. As for Rolison, he has a limited sample size versus current Giants hitters, but they've battered him to the tune of a .500 average across eight at-bats. With 9.1 combined runs projected, the Over is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Cubs vs. Giants money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Giants vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Giants 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.