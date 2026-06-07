Cubs vs. Giants prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

Two longtime NL rivals will square off on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the San Francisco Giants visit the Chicago Cubs. This rubber match is the finale of a three-game series before they start another three-game set next weekend. The Giants (26-39) won on Friday by a lopsided 18-3 score, before the Cubs (34-31) took Saturday's contest, 3-2, in extra innings. Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.50 ERA) will tote the rubber for San Francisco, countered by Chicago's Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA).

First pitch is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The latest Giants vs. Cubs odds list Chicago as the -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Cubs vs. Giants picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 11 on a red-hot 17-5 (77%) run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cubs money line Cubs -116, Giants -104 Giants vs. Cubs over/under 8 runs Giants vs. Cubs run line Giants -1.5 (+168) Giants vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cubs vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8 total runs. Both squads have leaned over on the season, with the Over having a 36-28-1 record in Cubs games and a 32-28-5 mark in Giants contests. The Over also has an astounding 18-4 record (81%) in Giants games in which they're facing middling teams that win 46-54% of their games, as is the case with Chicago.

Both starting pitchers have ERAs of at least 4.50, and McDonald has averaged just 5.0 IP over his last three starts, meaning San Fran's bullpen, which has the fourth-highest ERA in the NL, should be heavily involved. As for Taillon, he won't benefit from the shadows that batters in day games have to deal with, and the pitcher's ERA in night games is 5.68 this season. With 9.1 combined runs projected, the Over is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Cubs vs. Giants money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Giants vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Giants 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.