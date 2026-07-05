Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from proven model

A divisional battle out West will be featured on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles (59-31) sits atop the NL West and has taken the first three games of this series. San Diego (43-45) is 15 games back in the division, 5 games out of the last NL Wild Card spot and is on an eight-game losing streak. JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego, with Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA) going for L.A.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers own a 7-2 record versus the Padres this season. The latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds list L.A. as the -228 favorite (risk $228 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 10. Before making any Dodgers vs. Padres picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 15 on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Dodgers money line Dodgers -228, Padres +187 Padres vs. Dodgers over/under 10 runs Padres vs. Dodgers run line Dodgers -1.5 (-114) Padres vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Padres vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Dodgers vs. Padres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Padres vs. Dodgers, the model is going Under 10 total runs. Both squads have favored the Under this season, with it having a 48-42 record in Dodgers games and the Under sporting a 47-39-2 record in Padres games. Also, this is the finale of a four-game set, and the total hasn't been approached in recent Dodgers series finales. Each of their last three series finales have gone under, averaging just 7 combined runs.

Sheehan gave up just 1 ER in his last start, which tied a season-low, and that game just happened to come versus San Diego last Sunday. As for Sears, he gave up only 2 ER in his last start versus the Dodgers, and both squads have bullpens that rank in the top six in ERA in the National League. Thus, the model projects 9.3 combined runs as the Under is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Dodgers vs. Padres money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Padres vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Padres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.