Free MLB home run picks, odds, predictions: Braves' Ozzie Albies among top HR prop bets for Sunday, May 24

Another big MLB Sunday is on tap, with every team in action starting early in the afternoon, and every game offers dozens of MLB betting opportunities. MLB player props are always among the most popular MLB betting types, and while almost every team has at least one go-to slugger, you can find value on other players to go deep.

After scouring the odds and matchups, we've selected two players for our best home run bets today, and we're backing one hitter from each league to hit one out of the yard and help you cash in. And for more MLB expert picks and predictions, you have to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Place home run prop bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Best home run picks for Sunday, May 24

Ozzie Albies, Braves (+650, FanDuel)

Albies is one of Atlanta's best hitters against lefties, batting .293 with an .814 OPS and just four strikeouts in 84 at-bats. Nationals scheduled starter Foster Griffin is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA, but he has allowed 15 runs and five home runs over his past three starts. Albies has eight home runs this season, and four of them have come at home. He hasn't hit one in three weeks, so he's overdue. With a good matchup and a solid price, I'm banking on Albies to really get hold of one Sunday against Griffin.

Bet on Albies to homer against Washington on Sunday at FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

Zach Neto, Angels (+525,DraftKings)

Neto has hit just two home runs off lefties, but he has an .862 OPS against them, not far behind Mike Trout's .909 OPS against southpaws. MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to start for the Rangers, and he is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and could exit early if a lat issue flares up again. Neto hit two home runs Friday to give him 10 for the season, and he has two hits in each of the first two games of the series. The SportsLine model projects Neto for 0.9 hits and 1.74 total bases, and we'll drop a little on him to go deep Sunday.

Sign up at DraftKings on Sunday and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 or more: